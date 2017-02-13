GAA tweets of the week 13 February 2017





Slaughtneil GAA 'Our Language - Our Place - Our Community'

Pic via Martin McGuinness (@M_McGuinness_SF) on Twitter. Slaughtneil GAA 'Our Language - Our Place - Our Community'Pic via Martin McGuinness (@M_McGuinness_SF) on Twitter.

It was a busy weekend on the GAA front...

Bad day in tullamore for Offaly hurlers today, really hard to see where we go from here, so many sad people leaving the ground after — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) February 12, 2017

Watched the Donegal/Roscommon game yesterday evening. Michael Murphy's performance yesterday was top drawer. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) February 13, 2017

A footballing week to forget but these things were sent to test us.. #moveforward — Eoin Donnelly (@EoinD12) February 12, 2017

Jesus why didn't the Roscommon no.5 hand pass the ball over the bar?? — anthony masterson (@antomasterson1) February 12, 2017

Yessss! Double delight as our footballers win by 0-16 to 0-14 to make it a great day for the Model County. In Banty and Davy we trust! — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 12, 2017

He's at it again https://t.co/MxGcYFAxxs — Paul Cahillane (@PaulCahillane) February 12, 2017

Fair play to @TonyKernan on a tremendous county career. A great team mate and a player that always put in a shift for @Armagh_GAA — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) February 12, 2017

I'm gonna go out on a limb here & suggest that @bjpadden11 is happy with Mayo's win tonight V Kerry #MatchNightLive #GAA @eirSport pic.twitter.com/L2WLnWjC88 — Anna Geary (@AnnaGCork) February 11, 2017

wtf brutal referring definite card and again not brandished ! #DubTyr — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) February 11, 2017

Is that not a perfect example of a black card ? — Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) February 11, 2017

Connelly should be playing for @DubGAAOfficial tonight. Once again the fixture problem raises its head...@eirGAA #Matchday #AllianzLeagues — Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) February 11, 2017

Great to see the maestro El Goocho slay a few bad memories today . Try hold him in Croker the next day. #TheToughest — paul galvin (@pgal10) February 11, 2017

Great performance by @drcrokesgaa so far. Hungry team. Pat o shea well done. All Ireland final to look forward to. — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) February 11, 2017

Little ungracious from the Derry GAA official twitter account. Maybe just enjoy the victory and dont worry about the size of Marino. https://t.co/tYtB37a8oX — Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) February 11, 2017

Chrissy McKeague should be trending I'm twitter by now. Turned into a massive big game player. . — Gerard O'Kane (@GerardOKane84) February 11, 2017

What a performance by @GACSlaughtneil. Chrissy McKaigue kicking 4 points and none of them easy while tasked with marking Connolly. #Leader — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) February 11, 2017

Huge performance from #TheToughest to reach the All Ireland Senior Club Final.The pride of @Doiregaa, GACSlaughtneil were magnificent. #GAA pic.twitter.com/D4gOgZoOKv — Martin McGuinness (@M_McGuinness_SF) February 11, 2017