GAA tweets of the week

It was a busy weekend on the GAA front...
Bad day in tullamore for Offaly hurlers today, really hard to see where we go from here, so many sad people leaving the ground after
— Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) February 12, 2017
Watched the Donegal/Roscommon game yesterday evening. Michael Murphy's performance yesterday was top drawer.
— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) February 13, 2017
The physicality in the #KKvWAT match looked savage. #RTEGAA #LeagueSundays
— Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) February 12, 2017
A footballing week to forget but these things were sent to test us.. #moveforward
— Eoin Donnelly (@EoinD12) February 12, 2017
Jesus why didn't the Roscommon no.5 hand pass the ball over the bar??
— anthony masterson (@antomasterson1) February 12, 2017
Yessss! Double delight as our footballers win by 0-16 to 0-14 to make it a great day for the Model County. In Banty and Davy we trust!
— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 12, 2017
He's at it again https://t.co/MxGcYFAxxs
— Paul Cahillane (@PaulCahillane) February 12, 2017
Fair play to @TonyKernan on a tremendous county career. A great team mate and a player that always put in a shift for @Armagh_GAA
— Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) February 12, 2017
When you meet your hero and idol... #SG8 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/7Yfmw5cdnr
— Martin Dunne (@13dunnie) February 11, 2017
I'm gonna go out on a limb here & suggest that @bjpadden11 is happy with Mayo's win tonight V Kerry #MatchNightLive #GAA @eirSport pic.twitter.com/L2WLnWjC88
— Anna Geary (@AnnaGCork) February 11, 2017
wtf brutal referring definite card and again not brandished ! #DubTyr
— Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) February 11, 2017
Is that not a perfect example of a black card ?
— Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) February 11, 2017
Connelly should be playing for @DubGAAOfficial tonight. Once again the fixture problem raises its head...@eirGAA #Matchday #AllianzLeagues
— Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) February 11, 2017
Great to see the maestro El Goocho slay a few bad memories today . Try hold him in Croker the next day. #TheToughest
— paul galvin (@pgal10) February 11, 2017
Married life suiting you @KieranOLeary87 great performance bud! #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/We0IYz2tU6
— Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) February 11, 2017
Great performance by @drcrokesgaa so far. Hungry team. Pat o shea well done. All Ireland final to look forward to.
— Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) February 11, 2017
Little ungracious from the Derry GAA official twitter account. Maybe just enjoy the victory and dont worry about the size of Marino. https://t.co/tYtB37a8oX
— Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) February 11, 2017
Chrissy McKeague should be trending I'm twitter by now. Turned into a massive big game player. .
— Gerard O'Kane (@GerardOKane84) February 11, 2017
What a performance by @GACSlaughtneil. Chrissy McKaigue kicking 4 points and none of them easy while tasked with marking Connolly. #Leader
— Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) February 11, 2017
Huge performance from #TheToughest to reach the All Ireland Senior Club Final.The pride of @Doiregaa, GACSlaughtneil were magnificent. #GAA pic.twitter.com/D4gOgZoOKv
— Martin McGuinness (@M_McGuinness_SF) February 11, 2017
Not happening now m8 https://t.co/e48mwvlZSs
— Brendan Rogers (@BrendanRogers6) February 11, 2017
Full time: pic.twitter.com/30sObHPIlA
— Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) February 11, 2017
