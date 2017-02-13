GAA tweets of the week

13 February 2017

Slaughtneil GAA 'Our Language - Our Place - Our Community'
Pic via Martin McGuinness (@M_McGuinness_SF) on Twitter.

It was a busy weekend on the GAA front...




Most Read Stories

What they said ... the football weekend in quotes

What they said ... the hurling weekend in quotes

GAA tweets of the week

Early signs are worrying for Banner, warns Loughnane

Dog poo causing a stink at club ground

McGeeney laments lack of killer instinct


Android app on Google Play