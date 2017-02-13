O'Neill: we're not crumbling anymore 13 February 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Cian O'Neill reckons the Kildare of old would have 'crumbled' in the face of late Cork pressure yesterday.

Leading by seven points after Ben McCormack's 51st minute goal, the Lilywhites saw their advantage cut to two before they weathered the storm and won by six.

“We went in a bit disappointed at half-time, we should have scored more because we knew Cork were going to bring something different in the second half with the breeze,” the Kildare manager told RTÉ.

“True to form, they brought it back to two points. As I said last week, in another era, another year, last season even, we could have crumbled. We have done in the past, but the lads showed great character and pushed on again.

“There’s a great spirit in the group. There’s a couple of changes to the backroom team so there’s a real freshness this year, but most of all it’s the players who are working furiously hard.”

O'Neill, whose side sit proudly at the top of Division 2 with two wins from two, was baffled by referee Cormac Reilly's decision - on the advice of linesman Maurice Deegan - to disallow a Daniel Flynn goal nine minutes into the second half for a 'double hop'.

“I’ve never seen that before,” he said.

“It actually wasn’t out of bounds. The goal was a legitimate goal scored, but the linesman brought it back and said that he’s hopped it twice.

“Now referees miss things all the time in matches and things are never brought back, so when you score an excellent goal and it is brought back... I have never seen it before."