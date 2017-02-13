Unbeaten start pleases O'Rourke 13 February 2017



Malachy O'Rourke was looking at the glass half full rather than half empty after Monaghan's draw with Cavan.

While disappointed not to collect both points, the Monaghan manager took solace from his side's unbeaten start to their Allianz League Division 1 campaign.

"Certainly three points out of the first four, we would have thought of that as a good return before the start," he is quoted in the Irish News.

"It is just disappointing because when you have home games, you like to win them but we just did not do enough to win it.

"We are glad to take the point because it could have gone either way, although at the end we worked the ball in well and Owen Duffy had a chance but he put it wide.

"We got a point out of it and we will take it. We knew that Cavan would set up defensively and that is why teams do that: they become hard to break down."

O'Rourke didn't agree with his Cavan counterpart Mattie McGleenan that it was a 'fabulous game'.

"I would say that looking at the scoreboard, 0-7 each, there was not that much to get the supporters enthused," he quipped.

"Cavan set up defensively and we did as well and both found it hard to break each other down; there were a lot of misplaced passes and a lot of attacks finished up without even a shot at goal. There is no point dressing it up, it wasn't a great spectacle."