Earley signs are worrying for Banner, warns Loughnane 13 February 2017





Clare joint-manager Gerry O'Connor.

Clare joint-manager Gerry O'Connor.

Ger Loughnane fears it could be a tough year for the Clare hurlers after they were comprehensively beaten by Cork in the opening round of the Allianz League on Saturday night.

Without the club-tied Tony Kelly, the Banner looked short of ideas as they succumbed to a 1-11 to 0-21 defeat in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Writing in his column in today's Irish Daily Star, the two-time All-Ireland winning manager said: "What surprised me most was the ineptitude of the Clare challenge. In a way, teething problems are to be expected as they have a new management and are going from a very structured, very controlled way of playing to a style with greater freedom,

"But Clare reminded me of prisoners that were released after being behind bars for 20 years.

"They came blinking into a world they didn't recognise and didn't know how to adjust. It's very worrying that some of the Clare players are terribly limited.

"The Banner are missing four or five key players but the perception is out there that the county is flooded with talent. That is not the case.

"Another alarming aspect of Clare's performance was the lack of pace in defence. Clare were so dependent on Tony Kelly for scores. What happens if he gets injured or is off form?

"There is no rhythm or cohesion to Clare up front. But what is the biggest worry is that, if they're to go for this more direct style of play, they need ball-winners in their forwards. They had no ball-winners against Cork."