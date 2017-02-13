McGeeney laments lack of killer instinct 13 February 2017





Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

Kieran McGeeney admitted that Armagh had no-one to blame but themselves after letting a five-point lead slip in their defeat to Laois.

Laois staged a late rally at the Athletic Grounds to record their fourth victory over the Orchard in the past year, with the hosts' being left to rue 13 wides compared to just four for the O'Moore County.

"We should've had the game won at half-time, the amount of chances we missed," a frustrated McGeeney reflected.

"We gave them a penalty, we lost a player on the back of it and that just seemed to be the beginning of the turn. We were playing pretty well up to that, even though we had missed numerous chances.

"The buck stops with me and you just have to take it on the chin.

"We had three open goal chances in the first half, all of them went abegging even though there were men on the outside. Shots from frigging 13, 14, metres out kicked wide.

"They're quality forwards, they're not poor forwards. It's hard to take. Not to be able to finish the game out when it was there for us is more than disappointing."