'We were hacked down', fumes Kiely 12 February 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Limerick hurling boss John Kiely was critical of referee Diarmuid Kirwan after his side succumbed to a second half Wexford comeback at Innovate Wexford Park.

Kiely complained: "We won ball ball, broke ball, broke lines, broke tackles, attacked their '21', but we were hacked down, full stop, that's the story.

"We got lots of frees outside their '65', but did not get anything inside their '21' or close to goal. Very disappointing, one would expect better at this level.

"Our full forward David Dempsey was clear on goal in the closing minutes, was hacked down by their 'keeper (Mark Fanning), who injured himself in the process. Just a free, no penalty. He should have been second yellow carded, no doubt."