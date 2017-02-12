Murphy hails Donegal's young guns 12 February 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy and Niall McInerney of Roscommon.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy was full of praise for his young side after Eoin McHugh's injury-time point gave them a dramatic 0-16 to 2-9 victory over Roscommon at the reopened Hyde Park.

McHugh, Ciaran Thompson and Jason McGee were among the youngsters to impress as Donegal - who finished with just three of their 2012 All-Ireland winning team on the pitch - put the disappointment of last weekend's home defeat to Kerry behind them.

“It would have been very easy for a relatively young and inexperienced team to throw in the towel, but credit to the whole lot of them, they really dug in there. Thankfully we got the winning score,” Murphy told RTÉ.

“I thought we acquitted ourselves well in the first half, we missed a few chances. We got a foothold early in the second half and chipped over a few scores.

“Last week I suppose everyone was a wee bit down in the dumps after the defeat against Kerry and likewise now with the win, everybody can maybe get a bit carried away with themselves, but like we always do in Donegal, we’ll take the league for what it is.

“It’s a fantastic competition to play in where you begin to find yourself as a player and bed in as a team... we are improving towards the bigger days in the summer.”