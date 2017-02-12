FL4 round-up: Wins for Wexford, Westmeath and London 12 February 2017





Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.

Wexford were made come from behind in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon to see of Leitrim’s stern challenge by 0-16 to 0-14.

Having fallen two points behind early on, the home side controlled most of the first-half and converted on the scoreboard through the points of talisman Emlyn Mulligan (5), Gary Plunkett (2) and Ryan O’Rourke to lead by 0-8 to 0-5 at the half.

John Turbitt (2), PJ Banville (2) and Ciaran Lyng had the Slayneysiders level by the 49th minute and despite falling behind Banville would get them ahead once more with eight minutes remaining, before Lyng (free) and Eoghan Nolan sealed a second win in as many games for Seamus McEnaney’s men.

In Limerick, Westmeath bounced back from their surprise draw with Carlow with a more assured performance against the hosts at the Gaelic Grounds, where it finished 1-18 to 0-12.

Ger Egan's first-half penalty help put the Lake man on the path to victory in this one as they took in a comfortable 1-8 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Egan and John Heslin raised their personal tallies in the second-half and Tom Cribbin's side would pull up winning in the end, with the hosts never really looking like hitting the net.

In the day’s early game, two first-half goals saw London cause a major upset at Newatch Cullen Park against a Carlow side which had held Westmeath to draw seven days previous.

After having led by 10 points at the half, the Exiles held on in the second-half to see out their first win of the campaign on a 2-15 to 0-16 score-line.