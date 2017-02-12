McGleenan rues missed chances 12 February 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mattie McGleenan was experiencing mixed emotions after Cavan picked up their first point of this year's Allianz Football League after drawing with local rivals Monaghan.

While the Breffni County boss couldn't fault his players for effort, he was left to rue a number of spurned chances in the low-scoring Castleblayney stalemate.

“You want effort, you want intensity from Cavan, you got it today,” the former Tyrone star is quoted in the Irish Times.

“The only thing we didn’t do right was we didn’t kick it over the bar. We had enough chances to probably win two games but we didn’t take them. That’s what we go to training for – we have that to fix. Otherwise, I’m absolutely delighted.

“There was a swirling wind down on the pitch. When you see Conor McManus missing the odd free, that will tell you what the wind is like. But listen, fabulous game, great crowd (nearly 8,000), two teams with absolute endeavour and effort. I was told coming into Division 1 that Cavan wouldn’t win a game. Well we have a point now and the next job is to turn that into a win.”