FL3 round-up: More upsets as Louth and Sligo earn second wins 12 February 2017





Armagh's Anthony Duffy with James Kelly and Kevin Meaney of Laois

Armagh's Anthony Duffy with James Kelly and Kevin Meaney of Laois

Newcomers Louth held on for their second win in Division 3 of the Allianz League this afternoon after edging Longford by 0-11 to 0-10 in a controversial finish in Drogheda.

Early points from Ryan Burns (3) and Padraic Smith had Colin Kelly’s side well in control during the first-half as they went on to take in a 0-7 to 0-3 lead at the half.

Longford improved hugely in the second-half however, with points from Robbie Smyth, Brian Farrell and Padraig McCormack, along with the 55th minute introduction of Michael Quinn, putting the heat on the hosts.

Smyth and McCormack kicked frees in the closing 10 minutes which made it a one-point game and there were some Longford supporters feeling hard done by in the end when Clare referee Niall McKenna blew up the game in the 73rd minute, despite four minutes of injury-time being added on.

In Thurles, Sligo scored a remarkable 2-16 to 1-14 win over Tipperary, which marks victory over two of the third tier’s favourites in the opening two rounds, having overcome Armagh late on last weekend.

Both of the Yeats men’s goals came in the first-half via Kyle Cawley and Niall Murphy to usher their side 2-9 to 0-8 in front at the interval.

After falling 10 behind, Tipp rallied during the last quarter despite losing Jimmy Feehan to a second yellow card in the 45th and then Philip Austin, who had missed a goal opportunity midway through the second period, to injury four minutes from time.

Points from Conor Sweeney kept the hosts in contention and they had a chance of gaining something from the game after Michael Quinlivan eventually hit the Sligo net seven minutes from time, but the visitors held on.

Hosts Offaly crushed Antrim with an emphatic 0-23 to 1-7 win in Tullamore after having led by five at half-time, while the late throw-in at the Athletic Grounds saw Laois repeat their trick from last summer’s championship in handing 14-man Armagh a 2-11 to 0-16 defeat.

Niall Donoher’s ninth minute goal had sent the visitors towards a 1-4 to 0-4 lead 10 minutes before the half, with Armagh owning those minutes and converting scores via Maghery’s Aidan Forker, Oisin O’Neill and Stephen Sheridan to leave things level at half-time.

Laois kicked the first two scores of the restart but Kieran McGeeney’s side went on an impressive scoring run which reaped points from Stefan Campbell (3), Jamie Clarke (2) and O’Neill to have them as many as five in front.

Donie Kingston’s 56th minute penalty, which earned a sending off for Mark Shields, gave the O’Moore men life however, and they’d dig their deepest in the dying stages to fashion points from that same man Kingston and Darren Strong to pull off an incredible victory.