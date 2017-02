HL 3A / 3B round-up: Monaghan, Donegal and Longford win big 12 February 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. A general view of a Donegal flag.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

In the lower tiers of the hurling league, there were big wins today for Monaghan, Donegal and Longford.

The Farney County roared to a brilliant 3-15 to 1-11 Division 3A victory over Tyrone in Omagh, while Donegal sent Louth out of Letterkenny with a 2-23 to 0-14 beating.

And, in 3B, Longford showed no mercy to Fermanagh at Pearse Park – 2-13 to 0-7.