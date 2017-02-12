FL2: second-half Royal surge destroys Derry 12 February 2017





Meath's Donal Keogan with Ronan Murphy and Michael McEvoy Derry during the NFL Division 2 clash at Pairc Tailteann. Meath's Donal Keogan with Ronan Murphy and Michael McEvoy Derry during the NFL Division 2 clash at Pairc Tailteann.

Meath ........ 3-15

Derry .......... 0-9



Meath finished with 15 points to spare over Derry in this Allianz FL Division 2 second round clash at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.



The Royals delivered the perfect response to last week's hammering by Kildare in the opening round at this venue. Andy McEntee's men outscored Derry by 3-11 to 0-3 when wind-assisted after the break.



It was only in the final quarter that Meath put distance between them and Derry to move their score difference into the black.



Cillian O'Sullivan's 44th minute goal - with assistance from Brian Sheridan - left it 1-6 to 0-8 to the home side.



From then on, Meath posted 2-9 while conceding just one point, to Derry captain Enda Lynn.



Ten different players got on the Meath scoresheet, including three subs. One of them Bryan McMahon bagged the second goal in the 67th minute to leave it 2-12 to 0-9.



O'Sullivan brought his tally to 2-2 when getting the third goal in the fifth minute of added time.



James Toher - last year's Ring Cup winning captain - also got on the scoresheet from a 69th minute 45. Meath lost Alan Forde to a second yellow card late on.



Without Graham Reilly, rested ahead of St Colmcille's All-Ireland Club IFC final clash with Westport next weekend.



Derry were without the Slaughtneil contingent, including the McKaigue brothers and have just one point from their two games.



Despite playing into a strong blustery bitterly cold wind, Meath led by 0-2 to 0-0 after 10 with scores from Shane McEntee and Bryan Menton.



Derry responded to get on terms three times in the next 12 minutes with some fines efforts from play with Benny Heron getting two.



Meath led by 0-4 to 0-3 midway through the half with Cillian O'Sullivan's second point. His first score could have been a goal but his attempt skied over.



The Moynalvey-man fired low and wide in the third minute when placed by Cian O'Brien.



Derry kept Meath scoreless in the second quarter and added three points to lead by 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval.



A plus for Meath was limiting the wind-assisted visitors to six first-half scores by playing a possession game. Donal Keogan slipped when in sight of goal having made a strong run from midfield.



Even with wind advantage to come a 15-point winning didn't look on the cards for Meath at half-time.



Meath - Paddy O’Rourke; Donal Keogan, Conor McGill, Mickey Burke; Willie Carry, Brian Power, Shane McEntee (0-1); James Toher (0-1 45), Bryan Menton (0-4); Alan Forde (0-1), Cillian O’Sullivan (2-2), Cian O’Brien (0-1); Conor Downey, Brian Sheridan (0-1), Donal Lenihan. Subs - Joey Wallace (0-1) for Downey (29), Ruairi O Coileain (0-2) for Burke (ht), Bryan McMahon (1-1, 0-1 f) for Lenihan (53), Eamon Wallace for McEntee (59), Kevin Ross for E Wallace (bc 70), Sean Tobin for Sheridan (70).



Derry - Ben McKinless; Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Ronan Murphy; Neil Forester, Michael McEvoy, Peter Hagan; Conor McAtamney (0-1), James Kielt (0-2); Enda Lynn (0-2), Niall Loughlin (0-1f), Carlus McWilliams; Benny Heron (0-2), Emmett McGuckin (0-1), Danny Tallon. Subs - Oisin Hegarty for Hagan (44), Jack Doherty for Nevin (45), Gavin O'Neill for McAtamney (54), Ryan Bell for Loughlin (60), Thomas Mallon for McKinless (bc 70), Lynn (bc 70).



Referee - Liam Devenney (Mayo).