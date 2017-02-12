HL2B round-up: to Wicklow, Meath and Derry the spoils! 12 February 2017





HL2B round-up: to Wicklow, Meath and Derry the spoils!

Wicklow, Meath and Derry are all up and running in Division 2B of the national hurling league.

The Garden County were far too strong for Roscommon in Athleague, 2-17 to 0-7, while the Royals enjoyed an even-wider winning margin over Down at Navan – 4-21 to 1-10.

Kevin Keena opened the scoring with a first-minute goal and further three-pointers from Sean Quigley and Adam Gannon had the Christy Ring Cup holders ahead by double scores, 3-9 to 1-6, at the interval. Anthony Forde delivered the fourth Royals major 20 minutes from the end.

It was much closer in Castlebar, where the Oak Leaf County saw off a spirited late Mayo revival to take both points.