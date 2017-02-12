Hurling in crisis, says top referee 12 February 2017





All-Ireland hurling final referee James McGrath believes the sport is in a 'crisis state'.

The Westmeath match official took to Facebook this afternoon to express his concern about the current state of the ancient game which he feels is being neglected in "our native counties".

He wrote: "Hurling is in a crisis state across the country... the basic skills are not been mastered, while managers are tatical geniuses.

"I can't recall when I last saw a hurley break or an overhead strike in the air... how many counties can realistically say they'll contest an All-Ireland minor or senior final in September? Clare had a few hundred supporters in Cork last night, Offaly beaten by 23 points today (by Galway), Westmeath beaten too at home by Carlow who have made great strides."

The Castlepollard-based schoolteacher added: "We are fascinated with the growth of the game in Asia and worldwide, but we've taken our eye off the ball in our native counties, despite all the funding that has been pumped in."