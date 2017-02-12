HL2A round-up: Glensmen, Lilywhites and Barrowsiders prevail 12 February 2017





Armagh's Conor Corvan

©INPHO Armagh's Conor Corvan©INPHO

Antrim, Kildare and Carlow were the winners on the opening day of action in Division 2A of the national hurling league.

The Glensmen carved out a 0-20 to 0-13 victory over London at Corrigan Park, while Kildare claimed an exciting 1-18 to 1-15 win against Armagh in the Athletic Grounds and Carlow pipped Westmeath in an entertaining all-Leinster affair at Mullingar.

Antrim and London shared the first eight points before Conor McKinley gave the hosts a 15th-minute lead that they would not relinquish and further scores from Ciaran Clarke (2), Conor McCann, and Conor Johnston helped them into a 0-9 to 0-6 interval lead.

In Armagh, Jack Sheridan’s last-minute goal saw Kildare over the line, while Seamus Murphy’s 47th-minute major was the decisive score for Carlow as they recorded a rare win in Cusack Park. The Lake County had wind advantage in the first half and led by 1-8 to 0-7 at the break.