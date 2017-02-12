HL1B: Kingdom Houdini act overhauls O'Moores 12 February 2017





Kerry's Colum Harty lets fly against Offaly.

Kerry came from nowhere to score a sensational 3-14 to 0-19 victory over Laois in Tralee.

The 577 frozen-to-the-bone spectators in Austin Stack Park could have been forgiven for expecting a comfortable away win as Laois led by six points with twelve minutes left, 0-18 to 1-9.

But, in an unbelievable finish to the game, Fintan O’Connor’s men outscored the midlanders by 2-5 to a solitary point from there to the final whistle to open their league campaign with a precious pair of points.

Padraig Boyle and Colum Harty netted twice within a minute to tie the scores up on the hour. Mikey Boyle and Shane Nolan had the hosts two up on 65 minutes before Padraig Boyle, Harty and Padraig O’Connor smacked over the closing three points of an amazing match.

With the strong wind behind them and Stephen Maher planting six placed balls to complement four scores from Willie Dunphy, Laois sailed into a 0-13 to 0-4 interval lead but Padraig Boyle netted Kerry’s first goal - winning and converting a penalty - two minutes after the restart. The next ten points were shared before the Kingdom produced their impressive grandstand finish and, ultimately, a 13-point second-half turnaround.

Kerry - A McCabe; S Weir, R Horgan, B Murphy; P Costello, P Kelly, D Dineen; P O’Connor (0-1), C Harty (1-2); J Goulding, M Boyle (0-2), D Collins (0-2); J Conway, P Boyle (2-1, 1-0pen), S Nolan (0-6, 5f). Subs: K Carmody for J Conway, J O’Connor for J Goulding.

Laois - E Fleming; D Palmer, R Mullaney, P Lawlor; L Bergin, M Whelan, P Whelan (0-1); P Purcell, B Conroy (0-1); C Taylor, N Foyle (0-1), R King; W Dunphy (0-4), C Dwyer, S Maher (0-11f). Subs: PJ Scully (0-1sl) for C Taylor, E Lyons for P Whelan, S Downey for R Mullaney, C Healy for N Foyle.

Referee - J Murphy.