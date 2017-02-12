FL2: Tribesmen come good in second-half 12 February 2017





Galway's Damien Comer and Paul McCusker of Fermanagh

©INPHO Galway's Damien Comer and Paul McCusker of Fermanagh©INPHO

Galway 1-13

Fermanagh 0-10

Damien Comer’s second-half goal helped Galway to their first win in Division 1 this afternoon after downing 14-man Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

The Tribesmen wouldn’t end up paying for a slow start to this second round encounter which allowed Pete McGrath’s charges to outscore them by 0-7 to 0-3 during the first-half, as they registered an impressive 1-10 in the second period.

Comer’s goal and Eamon Brannigan’s contribution off the bench played a huge part in getting their team over the line and in the meantime the Erne men would fall apart, going scoreless for more than 20 minutes and losing defender Ciaran McManus to a red card.

In the windy conditions, it was the hosts that enjoyed the better start with Aidan Breen’s opener being backed up with a fine long range effort from Eddie Courtney to put them two to the good after 12 minutes.

Michael Daly and Paul Conroy struck points to try and make up for the favourites’ sluggish start and their counterparts would be dealt a huge setback when their talismanic midfielder Eoin Donnelly received a black card for dissent.

Courtney steered the Erne men back in front and they’d go on to boss the closing 10 minutes of the half with two superbly struck frees (one a 45) from Sean Quigley.

The visitors had some missed opportunities towards the break and it allowed Pete McGrath’s men to take in a four-point advantage thanks to a late Tomás Corrigan free.

Comer ensured that the Tribesmen would start the second-half in the best possible fashion, with a superbly struck goal which rocked the Ernesiders upon the restart.

Barry Mulrone replied with a point at the other end but the Connacht champions’ tails were firmly up and got two points from Brannigan to outweigh a Corrigan free which has the sides all square.

Johnny Heaney’s point gave Galway their first lead (1-7 to 0-9) and further scores from Daly and the instrumental Conroy had them sitting pretty.

Fermanagh’s cause wouldn’t be helped by a 17-minute score drought throughout the second-half and, along with this, they had been reduced to 14 men with the sending off of McManus as they chased the game.

Two late scores from Comer put the seal on the win for Galway, capping off an impressive team performance in the second period.