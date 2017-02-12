FL1: McKiernan salvages point for Cavan 12 February 2017





Sean Johnston of Cavan tackled by Monaghan's Ryan Wylie

©INPHO Sean Johnston of Cavan tackled by Monaghan's Ryan Wylie©INPHO

Monaghan 0-7

Cavan 0-7

Cavan and Monaghan were too close to seperate in this afternoon’s drab Allianz League Division 1 derby in Castleblayney.

With both teams only managing a tally of 0-14 between them over the hour, it was Gearoid McKiernan’s point from long range which saved a point for Cavan before a crowd of 7.983 at St Mary’s Park.

Monaghan’s first point in this contest hadn’t arrived until the 23rd minute via their scoring outlet Conor McManus but two more scores from the same man would be enough to see them take the lead before going in level at the break.

The hosts pushed on in the second-half to open up a two-point lead and looked the more likely outfit before sub Conor Madden and talisman McKiernan - making his first start of the season - ensured the Blues took a point with them on the short trip home.

It took 11 minutes for the first score in this derby to arrive via a free from the trusty boot of Seanie Johnston’s after the visitors had been wasteful during the opening stages.

Sherock’s Niall Clerkin, making his second league appearance for the Blues, doubled his side’s advantage six minutes later as Breffni boss Mattie McGleenan made some early changes in the form of forward pairing Madden and Niall McDermott in place of Niall McKiernan and the injured Conor Moynagh, respectively.

A McManus free would get Monaghan off the mark on 23 minutes and the Clontibret sharpshooter repeated the trick a minute later before sending over one from play to undo the all opponents’ work in the space of three minutes.

Amazingly, the hosts looked like bringing in the lead despite only raising the umpire’s white flag through three minutes but Ciaran Brady broke through for Cavan’s leveller on the eve of half-time.

A third McManus free and a sweetly struck Kieran Hughes point had Malachy O’Rourke’s charges back in the driving-seat – 0-5 to 0-3 – within five minutes of the restart, with Dermot Malone and Ryan McAnespie having entered the fray for them.

Johnston (free) and Conor McCarthy traded scores before the former brought his tally up to nailed his third to bring the difference back to one heading towards the final 20 minutes.

During that time, O’Rourke would empty his bench in pursuit of the victory, with Owen Duffy, Gavin Doohan and Barry McGinn all coming in, while Jack McCarron replaced the black-carded Shane Carey towards the finish.

Fintan Kelly weighed in with a superb point that looked to have the home side heading towards the post but they’d ensure a scoreless closing quarter and it ended up costing them both points here.

Cavan looked to make the most of it through a fantastic long range score from Madden, who gave McGleenan some food for thought after being withdrawn some 10 minutes into his league debut as a substitute against Dublin last week.

With a little over 12 minutes remaining McKiernan drew the sides level for the third and final time with a trademark effort from distance.

Both teams had their chances to win the game late on but it finished all square in the end, with Cavan getting off the mark in the topflight and their neighbours joining Dublin and Tyrone at the top end of the table with three points.