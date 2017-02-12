Time-keeping controversy in Drogheda 12 February 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Longford's Robbie Smyth.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

There were shades of the infamous 1998 All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Offaly and Clare when referee Niall McKenna blew his final whistle a minute early in today's Allianz Football League tie between Louth and Longford in Drogheda.

The match official was the centre of attention after he blew up on 73 minutes, despite four minutes of additional time having been indicated. Longford had battled back from 0-6 to 0-11 down with 12 minutes remaining to 0-10 to 0-11 and were in possession when the referee sounded his full-time whistle prematurely.

Louth manager Colin Kelly admitted afterwards that Longford were entitled to feel aggrieved with the time-keeping.