HL1B: Model recover to trip Treaty

Wexford's Conor McDonald.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Wexford's Conor McDonald.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Conor McDonald’s 60th-minute goal gave Wexford a thrilling 1-14 to 0-14 victory over Limerick at wild 'n' wintry Wexford Park.

A home win looked highly unlikely for long periods but Davy Fitzgerald’s charges showed great heart to overturn a six-point interval deficit, still finding themselves five in arrears with 26 minutes remaining.

In a devastating 15-minute spell between the 47th and 62nd minutes, the hosts registered 1-7 without replay to roar into a 1-14 to 0-12 lead much to the obvious joy of the vociferous home support in the cold and windy south east.

Indeed, the wind was one of the stars of the show! Limerick had it at their backs in the first half and confined their opponents to just four points, all from the hurl of McDonald, while knocking over ten of their own.

Graeme Mulcahy, Peter Casey and Diarmaid Byrnes landed the first three points for the Treaty and the lead was 0-7 to 0-2 after 14 minutes. Ultimately, three more points in the remaining 21 minute before the short whistle wasn’t enough for the visitors, who failed to make hay.

The winners kept their opponents scoreless for 22 minutes of the second half while McDonald (‘65’, free), Podge Doran, Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Doran again tied up the scores before Leee Chin edged the Slaneysiders ahead for the first time on 58 minutes, 0-13 to 0-12.

Top scorer McDonald (1-8) netted and followed up with a pointed free as the Model County started their campaign with a dramatic victory, while John Kiely's charges were left wondering why and how.

Wexford - M Fanning; E Moore, L Ryan, J Breen; S Donohoe, M O'Hanlon, D O'Keeffe (0-1); S Murphy, A Maddock; A Nolan, D Redmond, B Carton; C McDonald (1-8, 0-4f, 0-1'65), L Chin (0-2), P Morris. Subs: P Doran (0-2) for A Maddock, H Kehoe (0-1) for P Morris, N Kirwan for D Redmond, J O'Connor for B Carton.

Limerick - N Quaid; S Cahill, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Byrnes (0-1f), D Hannon (0-1), S Hickey (0-1); P Browne (0-1), J Ryan; G Hegarty (0-1), C Lynch (0-1), K Hayes; P Casey (0-5, 3f), D Dempsey, G Mulcahy (0-2). Subs: J Fitzgibbon (0-1f) for J Ryan, A Dempsey for G Hegarty, T Morrissey for K Hayes, P Ryan for P Browne.

Referee - D Kirwan.