Winning start pleases Barron 12 February 2017





Waterford's Jamie Barron.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford's Jamie Barron.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Jamie Barron was delighted with Waterford's winning start to the Allianz Hurling League against Kilkenny.

The Deise avenged last summer's heart-breaking All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay loss to their neighbours with a one-point victory at Nowlan Park. Man of the match Barron told TG4: "The start of the league is as competitive as ever. Get two or three losses on the bounce and you're fighting relegation. So every win is vital and thank God we got two (points) today.

"It's great to be back here competing against the team we lost the All-Ireland semi-final to last August and to get the win is even better."

Barron, scorer of three points, was already looking forward to next weekend's visit of Tipperary to Walsh Park.

"Tipperary, the All-Ireland champions, coming down to us is massive. Hopefully we'll get another two points," he added.