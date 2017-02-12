Appendix op rules out Ryan for several weeks 12 February 2017





Kilkenny's Lester Ryan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kilkenny's Lester Ryan.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kilkenny have suffered a blow with the news that Lester Ryan could miss their entire Allianz Hurling League campaign after having his appendix removed yesterday.

According to the Kilkenny People, the former All-Ireland winning captain was due to play a football game for his club Clara when he suddenly felt unwell and was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Ryan played in last Sunday's Walsh Cup final over Galway and was expected to play some part in today's Allianz League opener against Waterford at Nowlan Park.