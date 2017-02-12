HL1B: Tribe six appeal floors Faithfuls 12 February 2017



Jason Flynn registered 2-10 as Galway opened their league programme with a thumping 6-23 to 1-12 victory over Offaly at Tullamore.

The first half of the early-afternoon throw-in at O’Connor Park amounted to a Galway goalfest as Conor Cooney and Conor Whelan raised green flags either side of a Sean Cleary major for the hosts before Flynn (23rd minute) and David Burke (injury time) also netted to give the Tribe a commanding 4-9 to 1-8 interval lead - with wind advantage to come.

The westerners led from the third minute to the final whistle, with Cooney supplying their first goal in the fifth minute to make it 1-1 to no score. From there to the end, the winners never looked back. They led by eleven points seven minutes into the second half, 4-12 to 1-10, Cooney swapping points with Shane Dooley, and added two more goals before the final whistle to run out convincing 26-point victors.

Pleasing as the win was for Galway, it was a very disappointing effort from the Faithful County, who failed to score from play in the second half.