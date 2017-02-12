Team news: Galway debuts for Donohue and Flaherty 12 February 2017





Galway's Joseph Cooney scores a point

©INPHO Galway's Joseph Cooney scores a point©INPHO

Matt Donoghue and Paul Flaherty are the two debutants in the Galway team for today's Allianz Hurling League Division 1B opener against Offaly in Tullamore.

Moycullen clubman Donoghue is named at corner back with Paul Flaherty of Abbeyknockmoy at wing forward. The St. Thomas' trio of David Burke, Conor Cooney and Eanna Burke are listed among the subs after last weekend's All-Ireland club SHC semi-final defeat to Ballyea.

Galway (SH v Offaly): Colm Callanan; Matt Donohue, John Hanbury, Paul Killeen; Gearoid McInerney, Adrian Tuohy, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, Davy Glennon; Shane Maloney, Joseph Cooney (captain), Paul Flaherty; Conor Whelan, Jason Flynn, Brian Molloy.