Rebels left red-faced after anthem cock-up 12 February 2017





A large crowd watch the Allianz HL clash between Cork and Clare at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The Italian national anthem wasn’t just played in Rome before yesterday’s Six Nations rugby clash between Ireland and the Azzurri – it also inadvertently got an airing before last night’s Allianz Hurling League tie between Cork and Clare!

Sections of the crowd in Pairc Ui Rinn burst into laughter when Il Canto del Italiani was played over the PA system instead of Amhran na bhFiann as the two teams lined up for the pre-match national anthem.

Have a look / listen below…