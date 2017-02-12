Rochford 'happy to get out of town with win' 12 February 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

The result, rather than the performance, was the most pleasing aspect of Mayo's win over Kerry last night for Stephen Rochford.

Trailing by four points at the interval, last year's All-Ireland runners-up fought back in the second half to secure their first two points of the Allianz League Division 1 campaign in Tralee after last weekend's worrying home defeat to Monaghan.

“I’d be far from delighted with the overall performance," the Mayo manager told RTE.

"I’m happy with the way we came back in the second half. We did a lot of things snappier, better with more intensity in the second half. Those elements are pleasing but we’d be looking to a lot more consistent in two weeks’ time.

“We were allowing the Kerry half-back line and midfield to dictate the terms in the first half. We were going to be a lot more than four points down at the end of the game if we didn’t look to try and change that. We did, and we got maybe a bit of luck and we came out with two points.

“I’m happy the lads took the game by the scruff of the neck. They really took the game to Kerry.

“Last year we played some lovely football in the first half playing Kerry in the league. We were two points up by half-time and ended up losing by four. Sometimes you just take the result and get out of town."