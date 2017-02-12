Dessie swaps 'Sunday Game' for 'Room to Improve' 12 February 2017





Dessie Dolan Dessie Dolan

Dessie Dolan will make a return to Sunday night television tonight when he features on RTE’s ‘Room to Improve’.

A regular pundit on ‘The Sunday Game’ during the summer months, the former Westmeath All Star’s construction project in Moate will be the subject of architect Dermot Bannon’s popular programme which airs at 9.30pm on RTE1. Dessie and his wife Kelly bought a dilapidated cottage close and have enlisted the help of Bannon in their quest to turn it into their family home.

But they encounter plenty of problems as a publicity blurb from the national broadcaster explains: "A week into construction, building contractor Michael Hassett comes up with an unexpected but risky solution to save costs and simplify the project – demolish the whole cottage and build from scratch! As Dermot returns to the drawing board, the build grinds to a sudden halt.

"Dermot tests the trust of his clients with a design that includes full height windows and a galvanized metal clad first floor – neither of which has ever been seen in the village and both of which threaten to attract undue attention and compromise the privacy Dessie and Kelly are hoping for.

"Can Dermot achieve what seems impossible – creating an inward-looking house that’s completely integrated with its surroundings?"