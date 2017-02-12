Flanagan denies stopping Lalor from playing club game 12 February 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Pat Flanagan has refuted suggestions that rising Offaly football star James Lalor was ordered not to play in a club U21 championship game last weekend.

Na Fianna, who are a combination of Raheen, Ballinagar and Clodiagh Gaels, were forced to line out without Lalor in their first round defeat to Gracefield last Friday week. Lalor played at full back for Offaly in their Allianz League opening round loss to Longford two days later and Flanagan stressed to the Tullamore Tribune that the decision on whether to play the club game was left up to the player himself.

“It is very easy to point the finger at me and management for putting pressure on James,” the Faithful County boss said.

“Sunday was his league inter-county debut, he was starting for the first time. There wasn’t pressure put on him. It was an unbelievable position for James to be put in. We are definitely not singing from the same hymn sheet when U21 matches are put on 36 hours before a National Football League match.”