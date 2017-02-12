Team news: Ryan reveals his hand 12 February 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Westmeath hurling boss Michael Ryan has named his team for today’s Allianz League Division 2A opener against Carlow in Mullingar.

It includes three of the stars of last year’s famous Leinster U21FC victory over Kilkenny – wing back Conor Shaw, wing forward Niall Mitchell and corner forward Darragh Clinton. Cormac Boyle and Liam Varley are notable absentees after leaving the panel, with the former having opted to play for the footballers instead.

Westmeath (SH v Carlow): Shane McGovern; Shane Power, Tommy Doyle, Tommy Gallagher; Aaron Craig, Aonghus Clarke, Conor Shaw; Joey Boyle, Gary Greville; Niall Mitchell, Derek McNicholas, Eoin Price; Robbie Greville, Allan Devine, Darragh Clinton.