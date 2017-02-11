FL4: Na Deise in bloom against Garden 11 February 2017





Waterford's Gavin Crotty.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Waterford's Gavin Crotty.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Waterford powered to the top of the bottom rung with a 1-17 to 1-9 victory over Wicklow at the WIT Arena.

Defeat at Carriganore leaves Johnny Magee's charges stuck at the bottom of Division Four after two rounds, while in-form Na Deise have accumulated four points from four as well as a healthy scoring difference of +19.

The concession of a Seanie Furlong penalty before the break left the hosts with work to do upon the resumption (0-11 to 1-4 at the break) and there were still only three points between the teams after 46 minutes (0-12 to 1-6).

But Gavin Crotty's goal just after the hour banished any lingering doubts as to where the points were heading as eight different Waterford men got their names on the scoresheet, including a haul of 0-6 from Paul Whyte.