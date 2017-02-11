HL1A: Rebels too strong for holders 11 February 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Cork's Mark Ellis and David Fitzgerald of Clare.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan impressed as Cork defeated Clare by 0-21 to 1-11 at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The Banner County were never really at the races, although Podge Collins plundered a goal in stoppage time just before the break to leave them just two adrift at the short whistle, 0-8 to 1-3, with 5,752 braving the wintry weather.

Anthony Nash saved a Tony Kelly penalty in the first action of note upon the restart and also dealt with the rebound before the Leesiders notched five of the next six points (including a brace from midfielder Daniel Kearney and scores from debutants Luke Meade and Darragh Fitzgibbon) to move into a commanding position.

Douglas clubmates Cadogan and Kingston - another one of the five debutants in the Rebels' starting side - shared eight points, while Patrick Horgan converted four frees as well as clipping one from play.

Victory continues Cork's impressive start to the year and sets them up nicely for the visit of Dublin next weekend, when Clare welcome Kilkenny to Ennis.