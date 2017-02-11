Gavin: it was a challenge on all fronts 11 February 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin arrives at Kingspan Breffni Park.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Dublin manager Jim Gavin arrives at Kingspan Breffni Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Dublin's never-say-die attitude was hailed by Jim Gavin after they hit five unanswered points to share the Allianz FL Division 1 spoils with Tyrone this evening.

“We're very proud the way these players represent Dublin that's for sure,” he said in an interview with eir Sport shortly after the final whistle.

“The mental resolve they have shown over the last couple of months and seasons was all there to see today.

“We were five down maybe with 20 to go. They tried to protect their lead and sat back and tried to deny us space.

“In fairness to our lads they pushed up and really went hard at it. They made some really great decisions in really stressful times so very proud of them this evening.”

Gavin put his team's performance into context when adding: “This time four weeks ago the guys were relaxing away from football. They've played a team that's been together for the last number of months, obviously very fit you could see there.

“We took some guys off, just got fatigued from the game.

“It was a challenging night weather wise and challenging in terms of some of the decisions that went against us. One free after 20 minutes maybe, they had a lot more than that.

“It was a challenge on all fronts, they kept their composure, stuck at it and for this time of the season we're very proud to have three points out of four so that's a good start.”