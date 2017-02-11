FL1: Mayo fight back to shoot down Kingdom 11 February 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kerry's Jonathan Lyne makes a block on Andy Moran of Mayo.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Mayo came from six points down to earn a magnificent 0-15 to 1-10 victory over Kerry at bitter cold Tralee.

The hosts started purposefully in front of 8,991 but the triple loss to injury of James O'Donoghue (before throw-in), Paul Geaney and Killian Young before the first half was out eventually derailed them as the visitors - clad in nifty new Down-like alternative colours - caught them at the post.

With 8,991 in attendance, the brilliant Andy Moran's third point of the night had the winners in front for the first time on 65 minutes before Cillian O'Connor converted his ninth free in injury time to seal the deal.

Kerry's luck was out as Adrian Spillane rattled the crossbar and David Moran saw a penalty saved by David Clarke in the first half before substitute Barry John Keane (1-3) finally swooped on 29 minutes for the goal that assured them of a double scores interval lead, 1-7 to 0-5.

But the beaten All-Ireland finalists owned the second half, with Man of the Match Moran and the unerring O'Connor the leading men. Both teams finsihed with 14 men - Kerry had no subs left when Jason Foley was black-carded in the 67th minute and the winners had Tom Parsons dismissed at the death.