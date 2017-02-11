Performance not up to scratch, says Cunningham 11 February 2017





Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

Dublin manager Ger Cunningham didn't disguise his disappointment following their 16 point reversal at the hands of Tipperary this evening.

“Very disappointing,” he remarked to Newstalk in the aftermath of their 1-8 to 1-24 loss.

“We went out tonight with high hopes of trying to give a good performance tonight and I'm disappointed with how the performance panned out.

“We started reasonably well and were in a good position after 15 minutes - 0-4 to 0-1 up - but for some reason we kind of lost our way then in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

“We missed a couple of chances, missed a few frees, had a chance of a goal and when you're trying to build a new team, you need to try to take all those chances.

“Maybe that dipped our confidence a small bit.”