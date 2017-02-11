Croker a happy hunting ground for Ryan 11 February 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

It was very much a case of mission accomplished as far as Michael Ryan was concerned in Croke Park this evening but the Tipperary manager revealed that he isn't a fan of hurling being played under floodlights.

The Premier County experienced little difficulty in securing a 1-24 to 1-8 Allianz HL Division 1 win over Dublin and, shortly after the final whistle, Ryan told Newstalk: “We just came to win and we're delighted with that to be honest.

“It's never going to be pretty and I'm not a fan of this night time hurling to be honest.

“But an opportunity to play in Croke Park - delighted with that. Absolutely delighted with that.

“We only got to play in Croke Park twice last year so if this is a really good season for us, this might be the start of three.”