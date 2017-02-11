HL1A: Tipp comfortably dispose of Dubs 11 February 2017





Dublin's Liam Rushe with Aidan McCormack of Tipperary.

Tipperary 1-24

Dublin 1-8

Jason Forde hit Dublin for 1-3 as Tipperary opened their Allianz HL Division 1A campaign with a convincing 16 point victory at Croke Park this evening.

Seamus Callanan top scored for the All-Ireland champions with a return of 0-8 from placed balls while a total of 11 players got on the scoresheet for the winners.

Aidan McCormack of Thurles Sarsfields enjoyed a league debut to remember in clocking up five white flags and, despite playing into the wind in the opening 35 minutes, Michael Ryan's charges took an 0-11 to 0-6 lead into the half-time break.

A young Dublin side got off to a good start and points from Niall McMorrow, Oisin O'Rorke, Fiontan McGibb and Donal Burke saw them open up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead by the 10 minute mark.

Tipp were slow out of the traps but soon hit their stride with captain Padraic Maher and Ronan Maher prompting them from the half-back line.

Callanan converted his fifth free of the contest a minute after the resumption and the Munster men were 13 points ahead – 0-20 to 0-7 – when Forde bagged their goal with seven minutes left on the clock.

Eamonn Dillon netted a consolation goal for Ger Cunningham's side but, on the evidence of this showing and in the absence of their Cuala contingent, they have a big job on their hands if they are to preserve their Division 1A status in the weeks ahead.

Their woes were compounded when defender Shane Barrett was shown a second yellow card late on.

Tipperary - D Mooney; D Maher, J Barry, J O'Keeffe; T Hamill (0-1), R Maher, Padraic Maher (0-2); B Maher, K Bergin (0-1); S O'Brien, J Forde (1-3), N McGrath (0-1); J O'Dwyer (0-1f), S Callanan (0-8f), A McCormack (0-5). Subs: M Cahill for J O'Keeffe, S Curran (0-1) for S O'Brien, N O'Meara (0-1) for S Callanan, B Heffernan for R Maher, D Quinn for Padraic Maher.

Dublin - G Maguire; S Barrett, E O'Donnell, P Smyth; C Crummey (0-1), L Rushe, S McGrath; B Quinn, N McMorrow (0-2); D Fox, R O'Dwyer, F MacGibb (0-1); O O'Rorke (0-1), D Burke (0-3f), C O'Sullivan. Subs: J Madden for S McGrath, E Dillon (1-0) for C O'Sullivan, R McBride for D Fox, C Conway for O O'Rorke, A Quinn for F MacGibb.

Referee - P O'Dwyer.