Derry GAA a 'little ungracious' in victory - Brogan 11 February 2017





Slaughtneil's Brendan Rogers celebrates with fans.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Former Dublin star Alan Brogan has taken the official Derry GAA twitter account (@Doiregaa) to task.

The three time All-Ireland winner took exception to a tweet which was posted shortly after Slaughtneil's All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final victory over St Vincent's comparing the difference in population sizes that the respective clubs have to pick from.

Brogan described the tweet as a 'little ungracious'...