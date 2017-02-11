Derry GAA a 'little ungracious' in victory - Brogan
11 February 2017
Slaughtneil's Brendan Rogers celebrates with fans.
©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.
Former Dublin star Alan Brogan has taken the official Derry GAA twitter account (@Doiregaa) to task.
The three time All-Ireland winner took exception to a tweet which was posted shortly after Slaughtneil's All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final victory over St Vincent's comparing the difference in population sizes that the respective clubs have to pick from.
Brogan described the tweet as a 'little ungracious'...