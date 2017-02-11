O'Leary: it's going to be some battle 11 February 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. The Dr Crokes management celebrate with supporters.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Dr Crokes' five point hero Kieran O'Leary was understandably delighted following their All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final victory over a fancied Corofin side in The Gaelic Grounds today.

When asked to put into words what their 2-11 to 0-8 win meant to them by TG4's GAA BEO, the 'man-of-the-match' answered: “Hugely excited, delighted with the victory.

“I suppose we've prepared very hard over the winter months and just delighted with the outcome.

“We knew Corofin were going to be a tough side. They play a great brand of football, thankfully we came out on top today and we've a couple of weeks time to look forward to.”

Dr Crokes' reward is a final date with Derry and Ulster champions Slaughtneil in Croke Park on March 17th...

“It's going to be some battle. We've prepared for each game on its merits throughout this competition.

“Slaughtneil are going to be a tough test but we'll just enjoy our semi-final today and look forward to a couple of weeks time.”