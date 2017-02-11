Team news: 'Banty' makes one change 11 February 2017





Ben Brosnan of Wexford ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Ben Brosnan of Wexford ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Wexford boss Seamus McEnaney had made just one change to the side that beat Limerick for tomorrow's trip to Leitrim.

Ben Brosnan comes in for Paul Curtis at centre-forward as the Model men look to make it two wins from two in Division 4 in Carrick-on-Shannon. Brosnan was listed to start last weekend's opening round victory at Wexford Park but did not feature with his place going to Curtis.

Wexford (Allianz FL v Leitrim): Shane Roche; Brian Malone, Jim Rossiter, Michael Furlong; Eoghan Nolan, John Leacy, Tiarnan Rossiter; Daithi Waters, Colm Kehoe; Kevin O'Grady, Ben Brosnan, PJ Banville; Ciaran Lyng, James Stafford, John Tubritt.

Subs: Conor Swaine, Naomhan Rossiter, Joey Wadding, Jake Firman, Ryan Nolan, Conor Carty, Paul Curtis, Ronan Devereux, Niall Hughes, Rob Tierney, Tom Byrne.

