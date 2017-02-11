All-Ireland Club SFC: Classy Crokes too good for Corofin 11 February 2017





Dr Crokes' Daithi Casey with Cathal Silke of Corofin.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Dr Crokes' Daithi Casey with Cathal Silke of Corofin.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Dr Crokes will be travelling to Croke Park on St Patrick's Day to face Slaughtneil following their impressive 2-11 to 0-8 semi-final success over Corofin in the Gaelic Grounds today.

'Man-of-the-match' Kieran O'Leary and Colm Cooper combined to telling effect at times up front while goals in each half from Gavin O'Shea and substitute Jordan Kiely were also key factors in their surprisingly convincing nine point victory.

Left corner-forward O'Leary kicked five first-half points and was also involved in the build-up to O'Shea's fortuitous 26th minute goal (a point attempt that dropped short into the back of the Corofin net).

That boosted Pat O'Shea's charges into a 1-7 to 0-5 interval lead and 'Gooch' extended their lead with the first point of the second-half via a free and Daithi Casey added another shortly after.

Crokes would, however, subsequently go 18 minutes without scoring and points from Jason Leonard and Dylan Wall (2) kept the Kevin O'Brien managed Corofin in contention but they struggled to break down a fine defensive effort by the Kerry's side's rearguard.

Substitute Kiely then brought Crokes' barren spell to an end in the best possible fashion when raising their second green flag in the 50th minute.

That left the scoreboard reading Dr Crokes 2-9, Corofin 0-8 and there was no way back for the Galway and Connacht champions.

Having lost three All-Ireland semi-finals in a row from 2012 to 2014, the Killarney outfit will now attempt to finish off the job when they square up to Slaughtneil on March 17th.

They last got their hands on the Andy Merrigan Cup 25 years ago.