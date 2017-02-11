Schools: Semi-final abandoned due to injury 11 February 2017





St Kieran's College are through to the Top Oil Leinster PP Schools SH 'A' final but the other semi-final between Kilkenny CBS and Good Counsel will have to be replayed after the game was abandoned due to injury.

The holders booked their final ticket with a strong second-half showing against St Peter's College of Wexford at Netwatch Fenagh GAA grounds.

The sides went in level at the break – St Kieran's 0-9, St Peter's 1-6 – but the Kilkenny students pulled away after the resumption to record a 1-18 to 1-7 success.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final at Thomastown was abandoned three minutes into the second-half after a Good Counsel player was injured.

Kilkenny CBS were 2-5 to 0-3 to the good at the time and a replay is likely to be fixed for either Monday or Tuesday.

The final is scheduled for Saturday, 25th February.