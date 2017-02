Schools: No separating Colaiste Criost Ri and CBS Tralee 11 February 2017





Marc Ó Sé is a coach with CBS Tralee.

A second replay will be required to separate Colaiste Criost Ri and CBS Tralee in the Corn Ui Mhuiri semi-final replay.

Today's replay at Ballyvourney also finished in stalemate - CBS Tralee 2-11, Colaiste Criost Ri 1-14 - after extra-time.

St Brendan's, Killarney await the winners in the final which is scheduled for Saturday, February 25th.