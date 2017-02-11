McKaigue: Vins was the acid test 11 February 2017





Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue.

©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan. Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue.©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan.

Hunger was key for Slaughtneil against St Vincent's today, according to 'man-of-the-match' Chrissy McKaigue.

The 'man-of-the-match' shift put in by the winners' centre-back was one of the main talking points after the final whistle and he told TG4's GAA Beo: “The hunger is there this year, we keep talking about the hurt of 2014 and to beat a team like St Vincent's was the acid test many people said and it turned out to be that way.

“We don't mind how we get over the line as long as we do. Thank God we did today.

“I thought our forwards moved quite well today. It's quite a tight pitch so maybe it wasn't a forwards game but as a defender I'm happy enough with that!”

McKaigue is now hoping that the Slaughtneil hurlers will be able to follow in the footballers' footsteps when they line up against Cuala.

“It's one step at at time. Every game seems to be bigger than the next or the last rather.

“The full emphasis is on the hurling now, get back to having the hurl in my hand again. I'm not sure how that will go but we'll give it a lash anyway.”