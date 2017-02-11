All-Ireland Club SFC: McKaigue stars as Slaughtneil send Vins packing 11 February 2017





St Vincent's Nathan Mullins and Shane McGuigan of Slaughtneil.

©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. St Vincent's Nathan Mullins and Shane McGuigan of Slaughtneil.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

The Slaughtneil fairytale continues as Mickey Moran's men are heading to Croke Park following a 0-12 to 0-10 semi-final victory over St Vincent's in Newry today.

With Chrissy McKaigue imperious at centre-back, Slaughtneil were full value for their two point victory and they will now take on the winners of Corofin and Dr Crokes at GAA headquarters on St Patrick's Day.

As well as curbing the influence of Diarmuid Connolly, 'man-of-the-match' McKaigue made the score sheet with four points, three of which came in the second-half as the Derry and Ulster champions overturned a one point half-time deficit.

An Enda Varley point separated the sides at the break – St Vincent's 0-6, Slaughtneil 0-5.

The former Mayo footballer kicked four points in the opening period while Nathan Mullins and Connolly chipped in with a point each for the wind assisted Marino outfit.

A brace apiece from Shane McGuigan and Christopher Bradley made up Slaughtneil's first-half tally along with a McKaigue effort while the Oak Leafers kicked five wides compared to their opponents four in the first-half



With the wind at their backs, Slaughtneil's shooting improved considerably after the break and two points in quick succession from McKaigue and Paul Bradley (free) edged them ahead.



'Keeper Anton McMullan came to their rescue in the 37th minute with a superb reflex save to keep out a fisted attempt by Varley but Tommy Conroy's charges were back on level terms when Gavin Burke raised a white flag shortly after.

Connolly was marked absent as his marker McKaigue roamed forward to send over two inspirational long range points and, as a result, Slaugnteil held an 0-11 to 0-8 advantage at the three quarter hour mark.

St Vincent's day went from bad to worse when Cormac Diamond was shown a black card for dragging Brendan Rodgers to the ground

A perfectly executed McKaigue tackle as Connolly was about to pull the trigger in the 59th minute was another highlight of the latest chapter in the Slaughtneil success story.