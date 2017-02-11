LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker 11 February 2017





All-Ireland champions Dublin and Tipperary form part of a double-header at Croke Park this evening. All-Ireland champions Dublin and Tipperary form part of a double-header at Croke Park this evening.

The All-Ireland football and hurling champions are both in action on a huge night of national league action.

In a mouth-watering double-header at Croke Park, Liam MacCarthy Cup holders Tipperary open their HL1A programme against Dublin (5pm), before the Dubs continue their defence of the NFL Division One crown against Ulster champions (and last year's Division Two winners) Tyrone (7pm).

Elsewhere at 7 tonight, hurling league holders Clare begin their 1A campaign away to Cork and Kerry host Mayo in football, while Waterford entertain Wicklow in Division Four of the NFL.

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.