Leinster MFL: Barrowsiders claim a big scalp 11 February 2017





The final score between Carlow and Dublin the Leinster MFL at Netwatch Cullen Park.

There was a big surprise in the opening round of the Leinster MFL today as Carlow sent Dublin back up the road with their tail between their legs.

The Barrowsiders scored a morale boosting 1-9 to 0-7 victory over the metropolitans in the match at Netwatch Cullen Park which had a 1pm throw-in time.

Elsewhere, Meath overcame a slow start to get the better of hosts Westmeath in Rochfortbridge by 1-11 to 0-8 in their Group 4 clash.

Colm Coyle's charges trailed by 0-0 to 0-6 at the end of the opening quarter but slowly clawed their way back into contention before going on to claim the spoils.

In Group 1 there were wins for Offaly and Laois.

The Faithful County got the better of Longford on a scoreline of 2-13 to 2-11 while Laois came away from Ferns with a comprehensive 4-15 to 0-6 success over Wexford under their belt.

In Group 4, Kildare scored a 1-8 to 1-5 win over Louth in Darver.