Team news: Banner men make one change 11 February 2017





Clare's Kevin Harnett.

Clare's Kevin Harnett.

Clare boss Colm Collins has made just the one change to the side that drew against Derry for tomorrow's Allianz League meeting with Down in Ennis.

Meelick's Kevin Harnett returns to the defence at full-back with Kilfenora's Cian O'Dea making away as the Banner men look to build on their opening round performance in Celtic Park where they earned a share of the spoils with the hosts.

Brothers Gary and Shane Brennan are again named in midfield and attack respectively after their hectic schedule last weekend with the Ballyea hurlers on Saturday and the county footballers on Sunday.

Clare (Allianz FL v Down): Joe Hayes; John Hayes, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon; Liam Markham, Gordon Kelly, Dean Ryan; Gary Brennan, Ciaran Russell; Sean Collins, David Tubridy, Shane Brennan; Jamie Malone, Eoin Cleary, Keelan Sexton.

