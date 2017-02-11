Team news: Treaty include Treacy in midfield 11 February 2017





Limerick's Darragh Treacy.

Darragh Treacy has been included in midfield for Limerick's Allianz League encounter with Westmeath at the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow.

The St Kierans clubman was named to start in the Treaty County's opening round loss to Wexford but withdrew due to personal reasons. Fr Casey's David Ward, who filled the void left by Treacy last weekend, drops to the bench.

Limerick (Allianz FL v Westmeath): Donal O’Sullivan; Daniel Daly, Johnny McCarthy, Sean O’Dea; Paul White, Iain Corbett, Cillian Fahy; Darragh Treacy, Brian Fanning; Peter Nash, Ger Collins, Danny Neville; Sean McSweeney, Seamus O’Carroll, Jamie Lee.

Subs: Brian Scanlon, Garrett Noonan, Padraig Quinn, James Bridgeman, Tony McCarthy, David Ward, Cian Sheehan, Brian Donovan, James Naughton, Padraig Scanlon, Barry Lynch.

