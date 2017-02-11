Team news: Lilywhites head for Armagh 11 February 2017





David Reidy makes a clean catch for Kildare against Meath in the Walsh Cup at Pairc Tailteann David Reidy makes a clean catch for Kildare against Meath in the Walsh Cup at Pairc Tailteann

Kildare have named their team to face Armagh in the Allianz League at the Athletic Grounds tomorrow.

Limerick brothers Michael and David Reidy and former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner John Mulhall will all make their league debuts with the Lilywhites.

Joe Quaid side's preparations for the opening roud of their Division 2A campaign have been hampered by the loss of the experienced Mark Delaney.

Kildare (Allianz HL v Armagh): Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, John Doran, Michael Reidy; Sean Gainey, Mark Moloney, Niall O Muineachain; Ross Bergin, Dinny Stapleton; Michael Purcell, Peter Moran, David Reidy; Jack Sheridan, Brian Byrne, John Mulhall.

Subs: Paddy McKenna, Chris Bonus, Shane Ryan, Kevin Connor, Richard Ryan, Paudie Ryan, Dylan Brerton, Garry Johnson, Tadhg Forde, Shane Walsh, Cathal Derivan.

Keep up to date will all the action this weekend on our Live Match Trackers. On Saturday and Sunday you can follow the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.