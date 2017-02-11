Team news: Higgins and Boland on the bench for Mayo hurlers 11 February 2017





Mayo's Fergal Boland.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Mayo's Fergal Boland.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Dual-stars Keith Higgins and Fergal Boland have been named on the Mayo bench for tomorrow's Allianz Hurling League clash against Derry in Castlebar.

Both Higgins and Boland have been included in Stephen Rochford's football starting fifteen for tonight's encounter with Kerry in Tralee.

Mayo (Allianz HL v Derry): Davog Frayne; Brian Hunt, Gerard McManus, Austin Lyons; Cathal Freeman, David Kenny, Gary Nolan; Sean Regan, Kieran McDermott; Joseph McManus, Padraig Hickey, Diarmuid McLoughlin; Shane Boland, Kenny Feeney, Corey Scahill.

Subs: Martin Parsons, Darren McTigue, Sean Mulroy, Shane Morley, Tony Sweeney, Adrian Phillips, John Cotter, David Harrison, Stephen Lenaghan, Keith Higgins, Fergal Boland.

